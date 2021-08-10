Gov. Pritzker signs legislation expanding access to family and medical leave for educational support staff

Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles while discussing Chicago’s vaccination efforts during a news conference at the Harris Bank Building in the Loop, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday that expands access to family and medical leave for secretaries, teacher aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, maintenance employees and others at schools, public universities and community colleges.

The bill covers workers employed for at least 12 months that worked at least 1,000 hours in the previous 12-month period. Previously, an employee had to work nearly 13,000 hours during the prior year.

“It’s enormously important to ensure that all of Illinois’ education professionals have not only what they need to support the students and families they serve, but also to care for themselves and their own families, too,” said Governor Pritzker. “That’s why I’m proud to be signing an expansion of the Family and Medical Leave Act that will cover thousands of education support professionals across the state. This is another way Illinois is shaping our policies to reflect our values – a critical aspect of ensuring ours is a state where all working families can thrive.”

The change will take effect on January 1, 2022.