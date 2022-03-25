ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Friday that he says will pay off $4.1 billion in debt and save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments.

According to Governor Pritzker, SB2803 delivers on key priorities laid out in his budge proposal, including the following recommendations from the Civic Federation report:

$2.7 billion to support small business balance sheets through assisting the unemployment insurance trust fund

$898 million in legacy debt for state employee health insurance

$300 million payment to state pension funds.

More than $200 million to pay off College Illinois, the 1990s prepaid tuition program for Illinois families.

“Today we mark yet another milestone in getting Illinois’ fiscal house in order – paying down $4.1 billion in debt for health insurance, college programs, pensions and unemployment,” said Governor Pritzker. “These actions are saving Illinois taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments and reducing the burden that would fall onto businesses and workers over the next decade. Democrats in the General Assembly are overcoming the difficult circumstances of our past and putting working families first.”

The Civic Federation also announced its support for the Governor’s proposed contributions to the budget stabilization fund as “a prudent and sustainable use of higher-than-expected revenues.”