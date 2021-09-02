Gov. Pritzker signs new law aimed at making virtual learning more accessible

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law aimed at giving students with disabilities access to online education tools.

House Bill 26 is requiring all K-12 schools in Illinois to comply by “web content accessibility guidelines” starting next school year. The guidelines will require all online curriculum to have features like text-to-speech, captions for videos and color blind alternatives.

“This legislation truly meets the moment when it comes to giving our students the most fulfilling education possible in an increasingly online world,” said Gov. Pritzker. “As online educational tools become further integrated into school curriculums, we need to be sure that these tools are properly addressing the needs of all the students and families they’re designed to serve.”

Pritzker says the bill will ensure children with disabilities will get the same education as their peers without forcing families to take on the expenses.