Gov. Pritzker signs new laws impacting military families

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed on Monday several bills aimed at honoring members of the military in Illinois.

The package of seven bills signed at Illinois Military Academy mark several changes in the state. Among them is a bill expanding the state definition of honorable discharge to include veterans who were discharged due to sexuality or gender identity. Another bill allows families of National Guard members who die while on active duty will be presented with a state flag.

The other bills established more consumer protections for service members and veterans, require the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to fly a United States flag, an Illinois Flag, and a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag at all State parks within five years, allow the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) to create Fold of Honor decals for Illinois license plates, requires the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) to expedite professional license applications submitted by service members or their spouses within thirty days of receiving all required documentation, and establish the first Saturday in May as Veterans Gardening Day.

Pritzker helped honor veterans with a ceremony marking their contributions to the state’s agriculture community at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday.