ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4383 into law, which bans the sale and possession of “ghost guns” statewide.

A press release states that “ghost guns” refer to unserialized, privately made firearms that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home, allowing prohibited buyers to get around background checks. Ghost guns cannot be traced by conventional means and can be created on a 3-D printer, leaving no record of their ownership.

“The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are seeing these unseralized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”

“Cracking down on unregistered firearms is an essential step to putting an end to the epidemic of gun violence in our state,” said Representative Kambium Buckner (D-Chicago). “Make no mistake, the only people who need their guns to be untraceable are people planning to commit crimes. These ruthless, calculated shootings cannot continue.”

Because ghost guns are cheaper and easier to acquire than conventional firearms, they are more accessible to younger people. Already in May of 2022, at least two Illinois teenagers were charged with possession of ghost guns, including one case where a loaded ghost gun was brought to a high school. ISP has worked on 28 cases concerning ghost guns in May of 2022 alone. Using the increased expressway cameras installed under Governor Pritzker, State Police recently brought into custody and arrested individuals associated in connection with multiple armed carjackings who used ghost guns to commit these crimes.

HB4383 is another gun safety measure put in by Governor Pritzker’s administration as part of a broad approach to violence prevention. In 2021, Governor Pritzker signed legislation expanding background checks on all gun sales in Illinois and modernizing and strengthening the Firearm Owners Identification Card System.