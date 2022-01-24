Governor JB Pritzker announces sick leave initiative for vaccinated school staff

CHICAGO, Ill (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association (IEA), the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) and others announced that they have reached a compromise that will keep students and teachers in the classroom without punishing vaccinated employees for taking COVID-required sick time.

“Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of COVID-19, and those who take the steps to be fully vaccinated against this virus are doing their part to keep everyone safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “They deserve to be able to take the time they need to respond to the ongoing devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on them and their families. This collaborative initiative will provide paid administrative leave for education employees who, despite doing all they can to keep themselves and their communities safe, continue to have their lives and livelihoods disrupted by COVID-19.”

“The pandemic has been physically, emotionally, and economically challenging for us all, and certainly no less so for educators, school staff, and their families,” said IFT President Dan Montgomery. “This legislation provides important relief and ensures that education personnel can afford to take time off if they or they families become ill with COVID.” As a result of this collaboration, the Governor is vetoing House Bill 2778.

The following protections for educators, school employees, and their families are available: