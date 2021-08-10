Governor Pritzker calls fatal shooting of Chicago police officer ‘outrageous’

Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker said the family of slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French deserve to have the entire state grieve for her.

The 29-year-old officer was shot and killed on Saturday night during a routine traffic stop. After a struggle, police say Emonte Morgan shot French’s partner three times, then when French came to his aid, he shot and killed her. The Chicago Police Department’s Facebook page said that French’s wounded partner remained in “hospital fighting for his life.”

Emonte Morgan now faces murder charges. Police say his older brother Eric Morgan was driving the car and also faces charges.

“It is outrageous that police are being shot at,” said Governor Pritzker. “It is outrageous that we have violence that is boiling over, and it’s not just in Chicago. It’s all across the state, and it’s also all across the nation.”

Jamel Danzy from Indiana faces charges for buying the weapon then illegally selling it to the Morgan brothers. Pritzker said Illinois has to do more to stop the flow of illegal guns from across state lines.