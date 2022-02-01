Governor Pritzker declares weather disaster

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – In advance of the severe winter storm expected to hit Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on February 1 and activated approximately 130 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to deal with the heavy snow, ice, and blizzard conditions expected over the next few days.

“I’m authorizing a disaster proclamation for Winter Storm Landon, effective immediately, to support local government disaster response and recovery operations wherever necessary. I want to assure county and local officials and everyone in the path of the storm that my administration will provide resources every step of the way,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist. I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials.”

“We’re working closely with local emergency management officials throughout the state to monitor conditions and be ready to provide assistance they may need,” said Scott Swinford, Deputy Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA). “But it’s also important that people prepare themselves for this storm with food, water, working flashlights, weather radios, and other necessities.”

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will send out more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow, treat roads and respond to weather emergencies. If anyone encounters a plow or any maintenance vehicle during your travels, please slow down, increase their driving distance and remain patient. Do not attempt to pass – conditions in front of the plow will be worse than behind it. Because of the storm’s potential, non-essential travel is strongly discouraged.

If travel is absolutely necessary, Illinoisans should:

Drastically reduce speeds and take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.

Make sure their gas tank is full.

Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in the vehicle. Dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency.

People should check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of their route and schedule.

Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency.

If involved in a crash or break down, remain inside the vehicle, which is the safest form of shelter. Exiting the vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.

Always wear a seat belt, whether sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law. Never get behind the wheel impaired.

For regular updates on statewide road conditions, visit this website. For additional information about winter storm preparedness measures and important updates throughout the storm, visit this website.