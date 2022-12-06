SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill amending the controversial SAFE-T Act that passed both chambers of the legislature last week will now become a law.

Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law without media present on Tuesday. The bill narrowly passed with only Democratic support at the end of veto session.

“I’m pleased that the General Assembly has passed clarifications that uphold the principle we fought to protect: to bring an end to a system where wealthy violent offenders can buy their way out of jail, while less fortunate nonviolent offenders wait in jail for trial,” he said. “Advocates and lawmakers came together and put in hours of work to strengthen and clarify this law, uphold our commitment to equity, and keep people safe.”

Pritzker’s Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton also commended the bill, which includes changes to the legal definition of ‘willful flight risk’ and clarifying language about pre-trial detention.

“The SAFE-T Act, including these important clarifications, will help right the wrongs of policies that have disproportionately harmed low-income, marginalized communities while helping to keep Illinoisans safe,” Stratton said. “I commend members of the General Assembly for coming together to make these changes and provide us a clear path to ensure both accountability and justice.”