ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced a $255,000 funding opportunity to help people in need of transportation to meet their pre-trial court, probation, or parole conditions.

“Justice-impacted individuals across Illinois are faced with significant barriers to safe, affordable, and reliable transportation,” said ICJIA Executive Director Delrice Adams. “Without transportation to complete drug testing, meet with a probation officer, attend court proceedings, or participate in a treatment program, individuals may become at increased risk for relapse, recidivism, or a period of incarceration.”

Officials say this opportunity will offer grants to local government in both rural and urban counties to support programs that assist in providing transportation to court proceedings, court-ordered services, probation appointments, employment, community service and treatment.

A press release says in rural areas, people must travel longer distances to attend treatment or get employed. In urban areas, public transportation is not always available or reliable and some people run a higher risk for violence when moving through gang territories.

Officials say the funds may be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, and information systems for criminal justice in areas of law enforcement, the courts, drug treatment and enforcement, community corrections and other aspects of the justice system.