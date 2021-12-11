“Heartbroken…” – IL Congresswoman Miller gives thoughts on tornado wreckage

OAKLAND, Ill. (WEHT) — Congresswoman Mary Miller issued the following statement on tragic storms that raced across the Midwest Friday night:

“I am heartbroken to see the widespread tornado damage throughout Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky,” Miller said. “We pray for all the families affected by this tragedy so close to Christmas, and we thank the first responders who have been on the scene throughout the night.

My office is here to assist and has been in touch with local officials, first responders, and FEMA. During this time, please consider how you can pray, give blood, volunteer & support the tornado victims, their families, and communities in Illinois and across the Midwest.

I pray that the Lord will surround us with His grace and peace, and preserve us through the aftermath of this storm. May He lift up those who have fallen, strengthen those who work to rescue or rebuild, and fill us with the hope of His new creation.”

Illinois was one of the states struck hard during Friday’s severe weather, going as far as causing a mass casualty incident in Edwardsville.