(WMBD) — Super Bowl Sunday is about three things: football, commercials, and food. While everyone has their own preferences on what to eat on game day, Illinoisans have a clear favorite.

Based on an analysis of Google search times conducted by Bid-On-Equipment, Illinois’ favorite snack for the Super Bowl is buffalo wings!

Illinois shares their favorite with Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Overall, buffalo wings rank as America’s sixth favorite Super Bowl food, behind meatballs, guacamole, chips & salsa, tater tots, and chili.

Click here to see each state’s favorite snack for Sunday.

According to BOE, nearly 40% of Americans are planning to eat buffalo wings before, after, or during this weekend’s game.

To accompany buffalo wings, chips, or anything else on your snack table, America’s go-to dips are queso, salsa, guacamole, buffalo sauce, and ranch.

At least 80% of the country plans to watch the Super Bowl, with 75% of them making food at home and the remaining 25% ordering out. A majority of food consumed on Sunday–about 70%–will be appetizers.

Of those surveyed by BOE, 43% of football fans prefer non-alcoholic drinks during the game, with the next highest-ranked options being water and beer. Just under 20% of respondents admit that they normally drink too much on Super Bowl Sunday.

In addition to or in place of alcohol, 14% of respondents plan on smoking cannabis and 7% plan on consuming cannabis edibles.

BOE determined these results through a survey of 1,053 people about their Super Bowl plans. 50% were male, 49% female, and 1% non-binary/non-conforming. Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 80 with an average age of 40. To determine the top Super Bowl food by state, BOE analyzed Google search volume of 9,150 terms related to Super Bowl parties over the period of December 2021 to March 2022.