SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker, representatives from the Obama Foundation and the Old State Capitol Foundation, state lawmakers and community members dedicated a historical marker on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

Officials say the marker was to commemorate President Barack Obama’s momentous 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building’s lawn.

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton says, “With this dedication, we shine a light on the path forged by President Obama – beginning in Springfield and extending across our nation – so that the next generations are inspired to take us even further. President Obama showed all of us that we can be the change we want to see in the world, and it is with great pride that this site will live on as a cornerstone of Illinois history.”

Barack Obama was elected the nation’s 44th president on November 4, 2008. He made history as the first African American elected president of the United States and the fourth Illinoisan elected to the office.