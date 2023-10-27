HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Grayville is scheduled to flush their hydrants starting November 1 and will run through November 10.

Officials state this will take place during the weekdays in the daytime and early morning hours, weather permitting.

Officials put out a statement describing why the flushing is necessary and some steps for homeowners to take.

“Hydrant flushing is necessary to test the hydrants to make sure adequate flow and pressure is available. The flushing involves the use of high velocity water to scour the inside surfaces of water mains. This process allows us to flush out iron and manganese particles. This process will cause discolored water and since the system is a continuous loop discoloration can occur anywhere in the system regardless of where hydrants are being flushed. We apologize for the inconvenience and stress the goal is to remove particles and debris from the mains to improve water quality. We recommend flushing your cold water (bathtub recommended) for 5 to 10 minutes to clear your lines until water returns to normal. A hydrant flushing program is necessary for preventative maintenance and the integrity of the water system. Thank you for your cooperation and we apologize for all inconveniences.”