HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is urging people planning a move to prepare and research a moving company before packing any boxes.

Matt Hart, Executive Director of the Illinois Movers’ and Warehousemen’s Association, says, “Customers who work with unlicensed movers are on their own if something goes wrong during their move—whether that’s an on-the-job injury or damaged household goods. The Illinois Movers’ and Warehousemen’s Association has over 200 reliable, licensed movers to help Illinoisians avoid scams or other moving disasters.”

ICC offered a few tips:

Check to see if the moving company is licensed by the ICC to operate in Illinois.

Do not rely on mobile apps alone to select and schedule your movers.

Ask the mover to visit your home. If you can, show them the contents of every room, closet, garage, etc. you want moved, and talk about what they can expect at the new home.

Request a written estimate. A written quote is not binding, but it will give you a reasonable expectation of what you will be required to pay on moving day.

Discuss your options for loss and damage protection – get it in writing.

Call the ICC at 217-782-6448 to verify rates on file.

Be prepared to pay 110 percent of the written estimate on moving day. If the estimate was too low, the mover cannot hold your goods if you pay the amount on the written estimate, plus an additional 10 percent

If a mover offers ‘freebies’ (cartons, tape, etc.) ask questions to avoid surprises later.

A legitimate, licensed moving company will not demand cash up front before loading your possessions and tipping is not required.

Start your search at least six weeks ahead of your move.

ICC says people can check to see if an intrastate household goods mover is properly licensed to operate in Illinois and view the number of complaints filed against each company through the ICC website, found here.

This information can also be obtained by calling the ICC at 217-782-6448. People wishing to file a complaint against an intrastate household goods mover may go to a link on this page.