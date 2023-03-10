ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is seeking applicants for seasonal conservation workers at state parks and historic sites around the state.

Officials say these postitions are temporary positions not to exceed six months. IDNR says conservation workers perform routine maintenance and custodial duties, help with educational programs, assist in the care of cover crops and food plots, maintain tools and equipment, and more. Officials say conservation workers make periodic rounds at sites to check for safety, clear and maintain trails and pathways, install signage and more.

IDNR currently has these openings near White, Edwards, Wayne and Wabash Counties:

Hardin County Cave-in-Rock State Park – Cave-in-Rock

Marion County Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area – Kinmundy

Saline County Sahara Woods State Recreation Area – Carrier Mills



Paula Martel, director of IDNR’s Office of Land Management, says, “These are excellent summer jobs for people who enjoy being outdoors and are excited to help visitors enjoy Illinois’ beautiful state parks and historic sites. Seasonal workers gain valuable professional experience and a unique understanding of what it takes to operate these sites.”

To learn more about the positions, qualifications, deadline for applications and instructions for applying, please visit this website.