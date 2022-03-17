ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) plans to distribute more than $586,000 over three years, says a press release from Illinois. The reason for this is because Illinois wants to make more fresh, locally-grown produce available and to boost the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crop industry, Illinois says.

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service defines specialty crops as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits and horticulture and nursery crops (including floriculture).” The press release says that, nationally, Illinois ranks first for its pumpkin and horseradish production in the top ten in the production of asparagus, cauliflower, fresh-cut herbs, peas, mustard greens, and lima beans.

The press release from Illinois says that IDOA is interested in projects pertaining to the following issues affecting the specialty crop industry:

Enhancing food safety.

Improving the capacity of all entities in the specialty crop distribution chain to comply with the requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act, for example, by developing “Good Agricultural “Practices,” “Good Handling Practices,” “Good Manufacturing Practices,” and in cost-share arrangements for funding audits of such systems for small farmers, packers and processors.

Investing in specialty crop research, including research to focus on conservation and environmental outcomes.

Supporting the growth of organic specialty crops.

Developing new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops.

Improving pest and disease control.

Increasing child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops.

Improving efficiency and reducing costs of distribution systems.

Application for grant funding is available on the Illinois Department of Agriculture website and must be returned to the Department by 4:00 p.m. on April 15, says Illinois. According to Illinois, to be eligible for funding, all projects must begin in calendar year 2023.

More information about the program can be found online at the Department’s website or by contacting AGR.ISCBG@illinois.gov.