SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Chutes and Ladders is fun as a board game but the real life version can be dangerous. The Illinois Department of Labor’s (IDOL) Division of Occupational Safety and Health (IL OSHA) is joining the American Ladder Institute to teach ladder safety at home and at work.

The American Ladder Institute promotes the safe use of ladders by teaching its safety guidelines. The goals are to raise awareness, decrease injury and death and increase certification in ladder safety training.

Ladder Safety Month will focus on teaching how to be safe at the top of ladders, climbing safely, and inspecting and setting up ladders.

“Many incidents involving ladders are due to improper use. A fall from a ladder can be life changing, or life ending,” said IL OSHA Acting Division Manager Erik Kambarian.

More than 100 people die each year in ladder-related incidents while thousands of people are left with debilitating injuries according to OSHA.

There are multiple ways to take part in Ladder Safety Month events on social media and through webinars. Click here for additional ways to learn about workplace safety.