SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced that they are now accepting applications for grants to give public transportation providers some paratransit vehicles.

“Public transportation is an essential service throughout the state in rural, suburban and urban communities,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “These grants – and the paratransit vehicles they provide – are an important part of our continued efforts to ensure everyone has safe, equitable access to the transportation they depend on.”

Applications should be submitted online through IDOT’s transit grant management system at this website. IDOT will check out all applications based on the following criteria, according to an Illinois news release:

Level of existing service.

Equipment utilization (vehicle miles traveled or number of one-way trips per day).

Asset maintenance (maintenance policy, preventive maintenance, vehicle files).

Management capacity (driver training policy, recordkeeping).

Coordination efforts (notification to other transportation providers, participation in local public transit, human service transportation efforts).

The deadline to apply is May 2, and awards will be announced this summer, says Illinois.