IDOT announces December virtual workshop dates

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced it will be hosting free virtual workshops in December. They are part of its Building Blocks of Success series.

This series is designed for business firms interested in being a part of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, which allows firms to strengthen their skills and bids on state projects. The topics covered by December’s workshop dates include:

Budgeting

Planning

Schedule development

Contract Documentation

Information on forms, standards and pay items

The Building Blocks of Success series is planned to run through April of next year. Additional workshop information can be found here. Advance registration for any of the workshops is required. Questions can be brought to IDOT’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Resource Center at (312) 939-1100.