ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois is giving out funds for long-range transportation goals.

According to a press release sent out by the state of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced March 3 that $10 million is available to distribute as grants for projects and activities that help advance the state’s long-range transportation and planning goals. The press release says that the deadline to apply is March 30.

“Getting resources in the hands of our partners strengthens the state’s overall transportation network and our status as the transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “These grants are a tremendous opportunity for our stakeholders to do the critical work of planning to better connect communities across all modes.”

The press release says that awards will be chosen based on the interested organization’s ability to study or implement a goal, strategy, or objective of IDOT’s Long-Range Transportation Plan or one of the agency’s multimodal plans, such as the transit, rail, bike, freight and highway safety plans. The press release says that acceptable activities to get a grant include planning studies, data collection and analysis, research and program development, performance management, and outreach efforts.

To learn more please visit this website.