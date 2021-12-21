IDOT, Illinois State Police to motorists: drive sober, arrive alive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) This holiday season, the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and over 200 local law enforcement agencies across the state would like to remind motorists that the best thing to offer friends and family is a safe arrival.

“The winter holidays are the perfect time to show your friends, family members and communities how much you care,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “I can’t think of a better way to do that than by giving the gift of safety. Drive sober and make sure your loved ones do the same. When it comes to seat belts, check them twice for a safer ride. Everyone around you will be merry and bright when you show how much their safety means to you.”

Keep the following tips in mind:

If you’ve been drinking or taking any other substance that can impair your ability, don’t drive.

If you think a driver is impaired, don’t get in the car. Simply take the keys and help them get home safely.

If you’re going to drink or take any impairing substance, plan ahead for your ride home. Use a local rideshare service, a local sober ride program, a cab or public transportation.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and call local law enforcement.

“Our troopers will remain steadfast in preventing crime and enforcing all laws to increase public safety and improve the quality of life for everyone in Illinois,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We appreciate all of the law-abiding individuals who help us achieve our mission through safe driving and by reporting unsafe driving and criminal activity, so together we can enjoy a safe holiday season.”

Statewide law enforcement will be increasing patrols and other protective measures against dangerous driving for the holiday season through January 3.