ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that due to limited supplies of the vaccine for the monkeypox virus, the state will prioritize the first dose of the vaccine for those eligible. IDPH is advising local public health officials that unless people are in certain elevated risk categories, they should receive only an initial dose of the MPV vaccine until more supplies become available.

A press releases notes this means in many instances individuals will not get a second dose at 28 days after the first dose. The policy is consistent with the distribution strategy taken in other U.S. jurisdictions. IDPH recommends that second doses should be scheduled as soon as sufficient vaccine becomes

available.

Illinois currently reporting 401 cases of confirmed or probable MPV in the state, with 85% of them in the Chicago. The state has received 7,371 doses of the Jynneos vaccine and the city of Chicago has received 18,707 doses. The state has designated 4,631 doses of its inventory to the city of Chicago.