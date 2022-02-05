IDPH updates COVID-19 cases and vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 60,389 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 608 deaths since Jan. 28, 2022. The number of cases reported this week (60,389) is less than half as many reported during the previous week (123,812).

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 2,957,563 cases in 102 counties in Illinois, including 31,296 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years and laboratories have reported 1,047,216 cases for a total of 51,846,053 since Jan. 28, 2022.

3,135 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Feb. 3, 2022. 546 patients were in the ICU and 314 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preceding seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 28 – February 3, 2022 is 5.8%. The preceding seven-day statewide test positivity from January 28 – February 3, 2022 is 8.0%.

A total of 20,623,484 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,626 doses and 200,384 doses were reported administered in Illinois since Jan. 28, 2022.

More than 75% of Illinois’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66% of Illinois’ population is fully vaccinated, and more than 47% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.