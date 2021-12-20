IEPA announces second notice for wastewater management planning grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) On Monday, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) announced a new funding opportunity for communities that don’t have wastewater collection or treatment facilities. $1 million will be available for grants through the Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program.

“Every community in Illinois should be equipped with functional wastewater infrastructure to protect homes and businesses. Thanks to the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, millions of dollars are being invested in communities across the state to make that goal a reality,” said Governor Pritzker. “This $1 million funding opportunity will provide support for significant infrastructure improvements to communities across the state, providing necessary upgrades that will improve the health and safety for residents.”

A Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) has been posted on the Illinois EPA website. Applicants must pre-qualify through the Grant Opportunity and Transparency Act Grantee Portal.

“Illinois EPA is excited to offer another $1 million to assist unsewered communities with an essential step in the process to addressing and meeting their wastewater needs,” said IEPA Director John J. Kim. “Over 35 communities took advantage of the initial round of funding, which highlights the need that exists for upfront planning costs. We know this funding not only provides a protection to the environment and nearby waterways, but also an improvement in the quality of life for residents in these communities.”