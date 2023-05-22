HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) is accepting applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards (GHTA) program.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says, “Since its inception in 1983, the Governor’s Hometown Awards have celebrated the local heroes in our communities who have made a difference through selfless service—from Decatur’s youth-led ‘Young Leaders in Action’ to Macon County’s volunteer-run community food drive.”

A news release says GHTA gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. Officials say nominated projects must be sponsored by units of local government, include strong volunteer support and made a positive impact in the community.

Interested townships, villages, cities, and counties can apply now through June 16 for projects that occurred and utilized volunteers in their communities anytime from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

For additional information regarding program criteria, the application process and the application itself, please visit this page.