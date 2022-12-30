ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License.

Police say the person’s FOID card will remain active for ten years from the date of the FTIP approval so long as the person is not in violation of the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act. ISP says as FOID cards are replaced, new cards will not include the issuance or expiration dates following FOID Act updates that took effect January 1, 2022.

“The automatic renewal of a FOID card will expedite the process for many card holders while still ensuring people who are prohibited under the FOID Act do not have legal access to a card,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Automatic renewal will also allow staff to focus on Clear and Present Danger reports, Firearm Restraining Orders, as well as FOID correlations and enforcement.”

ISP will check the fingerprints against all available state and local criminal history record information files. FOID card duration, renewal, and expiration information can be found in the FOID Card Act rules, Section 1230.30.

Police say people who apply for a FOID card may include a full set of their fingerprints transmitted through a live scan fingerprint vendor licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), which will be kept on file for potential automatic renewals. ISP says people who currently have a FOID card but have not submitted a full set of fingerprints can go to a live scan vendor and upload their fingerprints to their account.