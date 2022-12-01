ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), announced December 1 that a new, long-acting HIV treatment called Cabenuva will become available to thousands of people in Illinois starting in January 2023.

Officials say the injectable medication, which is being added to the list of treatments available through Illinois’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), is administered once a month or every other month and replaces oral medications that need to be taken daily.

“In recognition of World AIDS Day, Illinois is stepping up and making it possible for thousands of Illinoisans to benefit from this new treatment that is highly effective and easier to use than traditional medications,” Governor Pritzker said. “This demonstrates our commitment to improving the care and quality of life for those impacted by HIV and reaching the goal spelled out in our Getting to Zero Illinois plan to end HIV in Illinois by 2030.”

IDPH officials note that use of Cabenuva is expected to increase medication compliance which will not only improve health outcomes but also potentially reduce transmission of the HIV virus to others.

For more information about the Illinois AIDS Drug Assistance Program, go to this website.