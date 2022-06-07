ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The state of Illinois sent out a press release detailing nursing home violations for the early part of 2022.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. The report contains additional information about each of the violations.

The press release says the facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” or “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January and March of 2022. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted.

In terms of Illinois nursing homes near the Tri-State, “AA” violations include:

Heartland of Galesburg, a 60-bed skilled care facility at 280 E. Losey St. in McLeansboro, was fined $50,000 for failing to identify and assess the medical justification for catheter use and a failing to identify and monitor symptoms of a urinary tract infection.

Richland Nursing & Rehab, 157-bed skilled care facility at 900 E. Scott St. in Olney, was fined $50,000 for failing to provide supervision during meal service to a resident with dementia.

In terms of “A” violations near the Tri-State:

Hamilton Memorial Rehab & Health Care Center, a 60-bed skilled care facility at 609 S. Marshall Ave. in McLeansboro, was fined $25,000 for failing to prevent the development of pressure ulcers in a patient.

Helia Healthcare of Olney, a 118-bed skilled care facility at 410 E. Mack Ave. in Olney, was fined $25,000 for failing to prevent the elopement of a resident.

Mount Vernon Countryside Manor, a 59-bed skilled care facility at 606 East Illinois 15 in Mt Vernon, was fined $25,000 for failing to provide adequate supervision during an episode of agitation that resulted in a fall. Mount Vernon Countryside Manor was also fined $25,000 for failing to provide adequate assistance to a resident during transfer resulting in an injury to the resident.

Southgate Health Care Center, a 106-bed skilled care facility at 900 E. Ninth St. in Metropolis, was fined $25,000 for failing to implement fall interventions and preventing the falls of two residents.

For more information, as well as a list of other Illinois nursing homes, please go to this website.