SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Senate has sent over to the Illinois House a measure that would give a $2,000 employer tax credit for each employee hired who is working to recover from a mental health or substance disorder, says a news release from Jud DeLoss.

According to a news release, The Illinois Senate on February 24 approved, 53-0, legislation, SB 3882 sponsored by State Senator Laura Fine (D-Evanston), that would create the Recovery and Mental Health Tax Credit Act providing employers a tax credit of $1.00 per-hour worked per-eligible employee, up to $2,000 for each employee hired and retained for a minimum of 500 hours during a tax year.

“Adding a recovery and mental health tax credit to employers’ human resources arsenal could help reverse the pandemic-driven loss of workers and to help rekindle their ability to recruit new workers,” said Illlinois Association for Behavioral Health CEO Jud DeLoss who launched the initiative. “It will also help reduce stigma for those in recovery by demonstrating that they are part of the community and should be back working alongside other Illinoisans.”

A qualified employer would need to provide a supportive recovery environment for the employee, and an eligible employee would voluntarily provide basic information to the employer, subject to confidentiality, according to DeLoss. On top of the tax credit itself, the legislation would also create an “Advisory Council on Mental Illness and Substance Use Disorder Impacts on Employment Opportunities within Minority Communities,” DeLoss noted.

The legislation is currently awaiting a hearing in the House Revenue and Finance Committee, says the news release.