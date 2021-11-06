Illinois rental program to reopen early December

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced Saturday that it will reopen the Illinois Rental Payment Program on Monday, Dec. 6 instead of Monday, Nov. 8. They say the delay comes from a vendor needing additional time to ensure its application platform is functioning properly.

“While this delays the date we’ll begin accepting applications, IHDA is committed to meeting

the original timeline of disbursing rental assistance money to tenants and landlords in

December,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “We recognize this

postponement may cause concern for tenants facing eviction, but there is help for renters

available now.

IHDA says they are continuously learning from previous application rounds and striving to improve the

application process to ensure the funds can quickly get to landlords and tenants who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

While the date for the program reopening is now delayed, they add that the money from this round will still be distributed to approved Illinoisans before the end of the year as originally scheduled. IDHA officials say that applications will now be accepted beginning Monday, Dec. 6 through 11:59 P.M. on Sunday, Jan 9 at illinoishousinghelp.org.