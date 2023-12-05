HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Illinois officials were joined by Dollywood Foundation Executive Director Nora Briggs, United Way of McLean County President and CEO David Taylor, local officials, parents and community members at the Bloomington Public Library for the statewide launch of Illinois’ partnership with The Dollywood Foundation to provide Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Officials say this book gifting program mails free, high-quality and age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five, regardless of the family’s income. Governor Pritzker’s FY24 budget allocates $1.6 million to the program to support early childhood learning in Illinois and instill lifelong reading practice.

According to a press release, the program is currently active in areas across forty counties in Illinois with over 30,000 children currently receiving books and with this expansion, is expected to fully cover the entire state. To ensure that all children can participate, new local program partners are needed, and existing Imagination Library programs are encouraged to grow capacity to register additional children.

“Every child should have access to books at home,” said Dr. Tony Sanders, Illinois State Superintendent of Education. “The Dolly Parton Imagination Library and State of Illinois are removing barriers to early literacy by providing free books to our youngest readers.”