SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Fair has booked six well-known music acts to perform on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand state during the upcoming 2022 state fair. The music acts range from country to pop to rock to reggae and tickets will go on sale March 11.

Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt will kick off the first weekend of the fair on Aug. 12. Hunt is known for bridging multiple genres with powerhouse collaborations with artists that include “Heartbeat” with Carrie Underwood and “My Truck” with Breland.

Brooks & Dunn is the best-selling duo in country music history and will take the stage on Aug. 14. The duo has 23 career chart-toppers and have sold 30 million albums over a career that has spanned over three decades.

TLC and Shaggy will take fairgoers back to the 90’s and 2000’s on August 17. The best-selling American girl group of all time has sold 85 million records worldwide and has won four Grammys. Shaggy is a two-time Grammy winner for Best Reggae album and is the only diamond-selling reggae artist in music history.

CMA award-winning artist Jon Pardi will headline a night of country on August 18. Pardi has a number one hit with “Heartache Medication.” One of country music’s most promising young stars Lainey Wilson and country trio Chapel Hart will join Pardi.

The final weekend of the fair will be led by monstrous metal jams starting with Illinois based rock band and multiplatinum band Disturbed. Guitarist Nita Strauss will be the opener for Disturbed as both acts take the stage on August 20.

The critically-acclaimed supergroup Sammy Hagar & The Circle will rock out the fair on August 21. The group was scheduled to open the 2021 Illinois State Fair but severe weather canceled the show. The group will take fairgoers through four decades of rock history.



“We are very excited to bring this many talented artists to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Our number one goal is to have something for everyone’s musical taste, and I feel like we are well on our way to accomplishing that goal with several nights still to announce.”

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting March 11 at Ticketmaster.com.

The 2022 Illinois State Fair will take place Aug. 11 through 21 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.