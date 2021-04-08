Illinois to expand vaccination eligibility to residents over 16 starting Monday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

FOREST PARK — Governor JB Pritzker joined Cook County leaders Thursday to announce that Illinois will be moving to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility.

Starting Monday, April 12, Illinois residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 3,790 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 28 additional deaths.

Eligible residents are asked to register and schedule an appointment for a vaccine online or call the Illinois Department of Public Health’s vaccine hotline at 833-621-1284.

(This story was originally published on April 8, 2021)