Illinois announces $4 million Route 66 grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced a new $4 million grant program for the development of tourism, education, preservation and promotion of the 100th Anniversary of Route 66 on February 3, 2022.

The grant will mainly focus on developing and enhancing existing attractions on Route 66, improving navigation for travelers and making Route 66 more accessible to electric vehicles. It will also be available for use by the Illinois’ Certified Conventions and Visitors Bureaus.

“Route 66 is nearly 100 years old and as we prepare to celebrate its historic centennial, I can’t think of a better way to honor its cultural contribution than preserving and promoting it for generations to come,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Whether recipients improve sites to be accessible for electric vehicles or breathe new life into beloved roadside attractions, this funding opportunity will help support communities along Route 66.”

Route 66 has a distance of more than 300 miles in Illinois. The highway starts in Chicago and travels through many Illinois communities until the Chain of Rocks Bridge in St. Louis, Mo.

“Route 66 is an international destination with visitors traveling through our small towns to experience the nostalgia and Americana that can only be found on the Mother Road,” said Cory Jobe, Chair of the Illinois Centennial Commission. “2026 is the centennial year of Route 66. Promoting. preserving and planned development of the rich history of the road is essential if we want to tell our story to the world. I support Gov. Pritzker’s efforts to draw attention to this economic corridor from Chicago to the Chain of Rocks Bridge.”

Construction of Route 66 began in 1926 and it became one of the most famous roads in America. Route 66 made traveling to the Western part of the United States by car convenient. The highway also helped the economy of many communities along its route.