Illinois anti-discrimination bill in the works for religious exemptions against vaccination

DIETERICH, Ill. (WEHT) Illinois State Representative Adam Niemerg has introduced a bill that would make it illegal for anyone to discriminate against someone based on their refusal of getting a COVID vaccine.

“Our leaders are using the pandemic as an excuse to strip Americans of their rights,” Niemerg said. “We cannot allow this abuse of power to continue.”

The Freedom Act would make it unlawful for anyone–whether it be a business, person, or public official–to discriminate against any person in any way because they refuse to get vaccinated against their religious beliefs. The bill would also allow anyone facing this discrimination to file a lawsuit should their religious rights be violated along such lines. The bill is currently awaiting assignment to a legislative committee.

“The rights guaranteed to us in the Constitution are not conditional,” Niemerg said. “They are innate. I wish that House Bill 4239 were not necessary. I wish that our state’s leaders would respect our rights as citizens but sadly that is not the case. My legislation is necessary and is essential for the preservation of our Right of Conscience. I need the help of concerned citizens to put pressure on the leaders in the House and the Senate to do the right thing by passing the Freedom Act.”