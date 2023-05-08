HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The ban on assault weapons in Illinois is back due to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit granting an emergency motion to stay.

Deputy Press Secretary Drew Hill explained this was the district court’s decision, granting a preliminary injunction in Barnett et al. v. Raoul and Kelly.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul made a statement on the decision, stating, “We are pleased with the court’s decision to stay the preliminary injunction issued by the Southern District. The decision means that the Protect Illinois Communities Act remains in effect throughout Illinois. We continue to be committed to defending the law’s constitutionally in court.”