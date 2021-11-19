Illinois Association of School Boards votes to withdraw from National School Boards Association

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Association of School Boards voted on Thursday to terminate membership in the National School Boards Association.

Officials say the decision follows previous attempts by the IASB to initiate changes to the governance structure, transparency and financial oversight of the national association. They said the board recognized the need for a healthy national organization that can provide training, federal advocacy, shared resources and networking opportunities, but they no longer believe the NSBA can fill this role.

A press release says IASB suspended payment of dues to NSBA for 2021-2022 but continued to work to try to bring about needed changes. The press release also says that the NSBA sent a letter to President Biden in September calling for federal assistance without knowledge or support of its state association members.