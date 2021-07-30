Illinois Attorney General warns people about spoofed emails

(WEHT) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging people to be on the lookout for scam emails claiming to come from the Attorney General’s office.

According to Raoul, the Attorney General’s office has received reports of individuals receiving spoofed emails that seem to come from a discontinued domain name, and Raoul is cautioning that clicking on links could result in dangerous software being downloaded onto recipients’ devices.

Raoul says scammers are sending the emails, some of which inform recipients that they are the subject of an investigation before directing them to act by clicking a link within the email. Raoul encourages people who receive a spoofed email purpoting to originate from the Attorney General’s office to contact the Attorney General’s toll-free Identity Theft hotline at 866-999-5630 to provide information about the email before deleting the message.