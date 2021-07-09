Illinois becomes first state to require Asian American history in schools

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 376, the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act, into law on Friday, making Illinois the first state in the nation to require a unit of Asian American history be taught in public schools.

The bill’s sponsors said this will help future generations understand the perspectives and contributions of Asian Americans. While the legislation specifies topics that should be addressed in the curriculum, the state will not require or designate a specific curriculum for school districts.

The bill will go into effect during the 2022-2023 school year.