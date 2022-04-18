ILLINOIS (WEHT) – According to an Illinois press release, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) kicked off the state’s new tourism campaign, “Middle of Everything,” and they are using Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress, and New York Times best-selling author, Jane Lynch, to help advertise the initiative.

Illinois says that “Middle of Everything” highlights Illinois as the center of culture, food, history, architecture, nightlife, and natural wonders.

“We are thrilled to partner with Illinois’ own Jane Lynch, the perfect ambassador to promote our state, in this new tourism campaign,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This campaign is a significant next step to aid our state’s tourism recovery and positions Illinois for future growth and success that our entire state can rally around – helping our economy, boosting tax revenues, and putting people back to work. As tourists gear up for a busy summer travel season, we welcome visitors near and far to find themselves in the middle of everything that Illinois has to offer.”

The press release says that the $30.3 million campaign is a critical next step in the state’s efforts to speed up the recovery of Illinois’ tourism and hospitality industry, which is a major part of the state’s economy, employing more than 600,000 people statewide prior to the pandemic.

“Illinois is full of amazing attractions and unique destinations – from top cultural institutions and world-class architecture to outdoor adventures and historic sites. We can’t wait to share the wonders of Illinois with visitors from across the country and around the globe,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Tourism is a key economic driver in Illinois and the ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign will help us welcome even more visitors to Illinois who will help support our distinctive small businesses, inviting hotels and world class restaurants around the state.”

“The launch of the Illinois Middle of Everything tourism campaign will spark a renewed enthusiasm to attract visitors to all four corners of Illinois while helping to sustain and restore jobs in the state’s hospitality, travel, and tourism industries,” said Dave Herrell, Chair of the Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB) and president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities.

For Illinois trip ideas, please go to this website.