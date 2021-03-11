Illinois bill would end required test for teachers to be licensed in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) As school districts across Illinois continue to struggle with hiring teachers to fill openings, some are blaming the government-mandated edTPA test as a significant roadblock to future teachers. State Senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) has filed legislation to eliminate the state’s current requirement that teachers take and pass the controversial test.

Currently, in Illinois, student teachers have to pass the edTPA test to obtain licensure to teach. The test has several components, including a requirement that teachers record themselves on video teaching and then submit the video to an outside, private organization for review. Many education organizations have said that the test isn’t the best indicator of future success as a teacher.

