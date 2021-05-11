Illinois Casey’s impacted by fuel shortage

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Casey’s in Warrensburg was out of gas at its non-diesel pumps Monday. Former mayor Corey Maloney says staff told him they they were running low on truck drivers. The shortage is an issue across the U.S.

The closest gas station is around 5 miles away. One person said he was planning on getting gas in the morning at the Casey’s, but doesn’t want to risk running out if they still don’t have gas tomorrow. He said he’s going to have to either fill up tonight, or go out of his way in the morning. Either way, it’s causing problems for people.

City officials shared the news on Facebook. They say they are unsure when a gas delivery will be made.

“It is kind of inconvenient for our residents of Warrensburg. We have to drive a little over 5 miles to get to Loves or or to Forsyth,” Kirk Riley, Warrensburg Village President, said.

WCIA reached out to Casey’s corporate and did not hear back. Another Casey’s in Decatur was also out of gas.

You are asked to plan accordingly if you are in need of fuel.