Illinois, Chicago omicron cases have peaked, officials say

CHICAGO (AP) — The state’s top officials in the battle against COVID-19 had good news Wednesday, reporting that the vicious surge in the dread disease fueled by the omicron variant seems to have slowed statewide and in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city.
But even as record numbers of hospitalizations decline, authorities said health care resources are still stretched to the limit. There are no plans for Chicago to drop its indoor mask mandate and no states are coming off the city’s travel advisory list, which currently covers the whole country.
State officials are cautiously plotting the future and necessary steps to, in the words of the public health director, “coexist with COVID.”