Illinois, Chicago omicron cases have peaked, officials say

FILE – Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, discusses Chicago’s COVID-19 response, and the city’s response to average daily case rates during a news conference at City Hall, on Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago’s top doctor said Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, that the nation’s third-largest city has passed the peak of the omicron-fueled wave but hospitals are still being stretched and the number of new daily COVID-19 infections remain high. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The state’s top officials in the battle against COVID-19 had good news Wednesday, reporting that the vicious surge in the dread disease fueled by the omicron variant seems to have slowed statewide and in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city.

But even as record numbers of hospitalizations decline, authorities said health care resources are still stretched to the limit. There are no plans for Chicago to drop its indoor mask mandate and no states are coming off the city’s travel advisory list, which currently covers the whole country.

State officials are cautiously plotting the future and necessary steps to, in the words of the public health director, “coexist with COVID.”