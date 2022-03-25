SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is ending community-based COVID testing sites. Operations at the locations will end on March 31.

The announcement comes in response to a sharp drop in the demand for COVID-19 testing services and the anticipated end of federal funding. The availability of free at-home tests and extensive network of SHIELD saliva test sites around the state are other factors in closing state-run testing sites.

IDPH previewed that operations would be winding down when the mask mandate was lifted and has seen traffic at the sites drop suddenly in recent weeks. The sites are currently handling less than one percent of the tests being conducted statewide.

The number of daily tests conducted at these sites is on track to be the lowest on record with each site seeing fewer than 50 individuals per day according to IDPH data. The availability of free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, the statewide network of federally qualified health centers and the extensive number of SHIELD saliva testing sites throughout Illinois will still offer convenient opportunities for Illinois residents to obtain access to a test if needed.

The state is currently strongly positioned to respond to a potential surge with the state stockpile of tests nearly fully replenished. There are more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand with a half a million more on the way in the coming weeks.

Illinois has also instructed hospitals, schools and local health departments to consider their current testing capacity and take all preparations necessary. The state is also in communication with pharmacies and healthcare providers about increasing their inventory of the various FDA-approved oral BA.2 treatments in case of another surge.

IDPH established the drive-thru community-based testing sites in April 2020 when there were far fewer options for residents to get tested. Demand for tests at the community-based sites reached a peak of more 1,040 tests per day at each site in November 2020.

The five sites that also provide vaccinations will close operations as well as these sites have administered almost 8,800 doses. This is in addition to more than 243,000 vaccinations provided through almost 8,000 mobile vaccination clinics.

The state’s testing and vaccination infrastructure at pharmacies, health clinics and other locations has increased substantially over the last year, thus providing capacity to ramp up capabilities if it becomes necessary.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests can be ordered from the federal government by going to https://www.covidtests.gov.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html



Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. COVID-19 vaccination locations can be found at www.vaccines.gov.