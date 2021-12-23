The Illinois Commerce Commission is now hiring!

CHICAGO, IL (WEHT) – If anyone is looking for a state job in Illinois, try applying for a position at the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC).

The ICC is currently looking to fill several legal, engineering, and financial positions within the agency’s Public Utilities Bureau and Office of General Counsel to help the agency move forward with the implementation of the newly enacted Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).

CEJA puts Illinois on a path toward clean energy, invests in training a diverse workforce, institutes key ratepayer and residential customer protections, and prioritizes ethics and transparency reforms. The Act requires the ICC to create a new Integrated Distribution Planning Division to develop a plan for the state’s grid, and an Ethics and Accountability Division to ensure Illinois’ public utility companies are held to the highest level of ethical standards.

“This is a very exciting and fascinating time to work for the Illinois Commerce Commission. We are looking for several energetic and qualified individuals to join our team as we implement changes that will help Illinois reach its net-zero emission goals,” said ICC Executive Director Michael Merchant. “If you have an interest in electric vehicles, the grid, renewable energy and want to have a meaningful impact on the environment and communities across Illinois – a career in public service through the Illinois Commerce Commission may be right for you. We encourage you to give us a look.”

If interested, applicants should visit this website for a list of current job postings. Postings are time sensitive and those who are interested should act quickly.