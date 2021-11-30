Illinois Congressman running for re-election

TAYLORVILLE, IL (WEHT) – A Republican from Taylorville has announced that he is going to run for re-election.

Rodney Davis from Taylorville is the only incumbent member of Congress who resides in his district following the Congressional redistricting process. Rodney currently serves on the House Agriculture, Transportation & Infrastructure, and Administration Committees, and he has negotiated two Farm Bills. In 2020, Rodney served as an Illinois Co-Chair of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. His supporters argue that his conservative stance is what Washington needs, citing concerns that the United States is shifting to a more socialist country.

“My family and I are excited to announce that I am running for re-election to Congress,” said Rodney Davis. “I’ve been proud to fight hard for and work on behalf of central Illinois families in this district for many years, both as a member of Congress and as a staffer to my good friend and mentor, former Congressman John Shimkus.” Some of Davis’s goals involve removing Pelosi and holding the Biden administration accountable for some of their actions. His supporters believe that his election will benefit working families, small businesses, road infrastructure, and farmers.