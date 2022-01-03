Illinois customers can get digital correspondence regarding FOID, CCL

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau (FSB) has announced the option for customers to receive correspondence regarding their FOID cards and CCLs from the ISP by email and/or text message instead of by letter through the United States Postal Service (USPS).

“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is working diligently to ensure the statutory changes to the FOID Act will benefit the people of Illinois,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This opt out option will make it easier and quicker for the public to receive notifications regarding their FOID card and/or CCL,” concluded Kelly.

If an individual would prefer to receive correspondence from the ISP FSB by email and/or text message instead of by letter through the USPS, they can sign up online at the ISP FSB portal.