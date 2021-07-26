Illinois Department answers questions about COVID-19 prevention guidance

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, along with Dr. Ngozi Ezike, left, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD (WEHT) – The state of Illinois adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance regarding COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools for all schools in Illinois earlier this month. Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health say the federal guidance is currently in effect.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says that the vaccination is not mandated but it is strongly encouraged. The CDC strongly recommends all individuals who aren’t vaccinated over the age of two-years-old should wear masks.

Frequently asked questions about the guidance are answered here.