Illinois energy costs could go up as lawmakers plan clean energy policy

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois lawmakers are reviewing ideas to cut down on pollution and invest in clean energy. However, the last time the state wrote a new energy law, power companies were allowed to raise their rates after being paid large subsidies.

Despite the potential higher costs, environmental groups argue there is a real cost to pollution too. Rep. Jay Hoffman suggests that a cleaner environment would be worth a higher electric bill.

The Pritzker administration has proposed giving ComEd and Exelon $70 million a year to help its nuclear plants stay open and online.

